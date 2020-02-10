BELMONT — Eva M. Piper, 78, of Heritage Terrace, died on Jan. 27, 2020, at her home.
Eva was born on March 22, 1941, in Malden, Massachusetts, the daughter of Earl and Lena (Tobine) McCormack.
She worked as a senior companion for Senior Corps Senior Companion Program.
Eva enjoyed crafts, bowling, and swimming. She loved going for drives and enjoyed her “Sunday Fun Days”. Eva touched everybody’s lives with her smile alone.
Eva is survived by two sons, Eddie Arsenault and Paul “Butch” Arsenault and his partner, Michelle; two daughters, Paula Arsenault and Anne O’Brien; her step-children, Pete Piper, Rhonda Piper, and Billy Piper; her grandchildren, Nicole Morris and her husband, Seth, Ozzy Arsaenault, and Jennifer Beaudoin; her great-granddaughter, Madison; and her cousin, Sandra Windsor.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Arsenault; her daughter, Marie Arsenault; and her brother, Donnie McCormack.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Eva’s name be made to New Beginnings, 832 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246; or to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
