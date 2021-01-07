LACONIA-----Eva Josephine Guay, 98, of Court Street, died on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Eva was born on April 18, 1922, in Laconia, the daughter of William and Rose (Nadeau) Rollins. She was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
Eva worked in the finishing room for the Cormier Hosiery Mills.
Survivors include two daughters, Norma Smith of West Virginia and Jeannette Van Hagan of Belmont; grandchildren, Lorie Pepin of Candia, Lisa Lamere of Manchester, Kelly Laramie of Laconia and Mark Laramie of Belmont; four great-grandchildren, Erin Kelley, Kevin Pepin, Dylan and Cassandra Isabelle; and great-great grandson, Kadan Kelley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Louis "Pete" Guay and by her sister, Pauline Davis.
There will be no calling hours.
A Private Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
