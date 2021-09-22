Eugene F. Drake, 44

NEW HAMPTON — Eugene Francis Drake, 44, of New Hampton passed away in his home on September 16, 2021, following a long illness.
Eugene was born on July 17, 1977 in Plymouth, New Hampshire. He was the son of Francis (Butch) Drake and Sharyn Rollins Drake.
He enjoyed riding around with his Uncle Lindy, brother Jeremy and cousin Ben. He also enjoyed playing video games and watching movies.
Eugene is survived by his brother Jeremy Joe Drake; his niece, Emily Francis Drake; his uncles, Lindy Drake, Charles and Nita Drake, Donny Rollins, Alan Rollins; his aunts, Minnie Drake Havlock and Wayne King, Trudy Drake McLaughlin and husband Bob, Janice Rollins Ewens and husband Eric Ewens, Linda Rollins Perkins and husband Arthur Perkins, Gloria Rollins Gibbinski; and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 27, 2021 in the New Hampton Village Cemetery.
A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring of 2022.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
