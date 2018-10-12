BRISTOL — Eugene C. Avery, 67, died Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at home, surrounded by family.
He was born on June 16, 1951, in Waterbury, Connecticut, one of seven children of the late Ernest and Phyllis (McClary) Avery. The family moved to Laconia while Eugene was a teen. He lived most of his life in the Lakes Region.
Gene was a skilled carpenter and owner and operator of Avery Maintenance for many years. He was a jack-of-all-trades and freely shared his fix-it-all knowledge with his family. He loved watching as they learned.
His family and friends recall his great sense of humor, sarcasm, and wit. He just loved his family! Gene would help anyone anytime. When asked his age, he had always replied “67” no matter what his actual age was. He had a love for motorcycles, cars and Fox news. He was always generous with his time, had a huge heart and will be missed by all who knew him.
Family members include three daughters, Angela Koprowski and husband Geno of Spencer, Massachusetts, Heather Avery of Franklin, and Amanda LaFlamme of Bristol; three sons, Gary Avery of Spencer, Massachusetts, Jacob Avery and his partner, Samantha LaFlamme, of Hill, and Zachary Avery of Tilton; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two brothers, Douglas Avery and Ernest “Rob” Avery; and three sisters, Wanda Hough, Karen Constant, and Melody Smock. He also left many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Rodney Avery and Donald Young.
Please join the family and friends at the celebration of Gene’s life on Nov. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Laconia Elks Lodge, 17 Sugar Bush Lane, Gilford.
