GRAFTON — Ethel Y. Smith, 98, died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at the Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon.
She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Ira and Gladys (Myrick) Potter. Ethel married the late Harlan L. Smith. They were longtime residents of Exeter, Rhode Island. Together they raised a family and owned and operated Drumrock Newspaper Distributors.
Ethel was an active member of the Warwick Central Baptist Church. She was talented as a self-taught sketch artist.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Anson V. and Genevieve C. Smith of Grafton; daughter-in-law Ruthann Kline Smith; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sons: Lt. Cmdr. Linwood A. Smith, U.S. Navy ,and Ivan H. Smith.
There will be memorial calling hours on Thursday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 12, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hope Valley, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mascoma Healthcare, PO Box 550, Canaan, NH 03741; Alice Peck Day Hospital, 10 Alice Peck Day Drive, Lebanon, NH 03766; or the Lake Sunapee VNH & Hospice, 107 Newport Rd., New London, NH 03257.
