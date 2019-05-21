BELMONT — Ethel Jayne Kordas has joined her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2019.
Born on Feb. 20, 1942, in Swansea Massachusetts, Ethel lived in Somerset, Massachusetts, and raised three sons. Having summered in the Lakes Region, they moved to Belmont in 1987.
For the last 30 years, Ethel has touched the lives of everyone she met in the Lakes Region. She worked for Metrocast, Lakes Region General Hospital and lastly volunteered at the Belmont Elementary School (her favorite job). She loved her church and everyone in the congregation.
Ethel leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Edward Michael Kordas Sr.; her three sons, Edward Michael Kordas Jr. and his wife, Dianne, of Sandy, Utah, Richard Porter Kordas and his wife, Renee, of Gilmanton, and William Stanley Kordas and his wife, Sharon, of Gilmanton; and her big sister, Maude Stanley, of Virginia. Her most cherished part of life was her grandchildren, Michael Kordas, Ted Kordas, Mayghan Kordas, Sam Kordas, Emily Kordas, and Nicholas Kordas; and her first great-grandchild, Caysen Kordas. She also has many nieces and nephews that were as close as her own children: Richard Stanley, Sam Stanley, and Ted Stanley, all of Virginia, Sarah Moulton and Jayne Young of Gilmanton, Betsy Gath of Meredith, and Donna Lewis, Billy Costa, Al Costa, and Steven Bowley, all of Massachusetts, as well as great-nieces and -nephews she loved dearly.
She was predeceased by her loving sister, Mabel Costa, and her parents, Samuel and Patience (Hicks) Stanley.
Ethel enjoyed spending time with her many family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking from the heart but her most favorite was any dessert that had whipped cream. She lit up every room she stepped into and made everyone feel as if they were her favorite person. She had infinite wisdom and did not shy away from sharing her love of the Lord.
Calling hours will be on Friday, May 31, at Wilkenson-Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be at Loudon Ridge Family Church, Loudon Ridge Road, Loudon, on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lakes Region Community Services of Laconia.
