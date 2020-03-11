NORTH CONWAY — Ethel Head Saunders, 101 years old, of North Conway, passed away at her home on March 4, 2020.
She was born in Conway and lived in North Conway her entire adult life. She was the daughter of Cecil Ray and Grace Dolloff Head. Ethel attended Conway schools, graduating from Kennett High School in 1936.
She attended Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts.
Ethel and Forrest “Ben” Saunders were married in 1939. In 1941, they founded White Mountain Oil Company, now known as White Mountain Oil & Propane, Inc., based in North Conway. Their business expanded and changed locations over the years, arriving at the current headquarters in North Conway in 1954. Their sons, Glenn and Scott, joined the firm in the 1960s. Today, two grandsons, Kirk and Mark Saunders, are maintaining the vision and traditions of the founders.
In addition to being a stay-at-home mom taking on the role as primary guide for their young family, Ethel found time to participate in White Mountain Oil Company activities, particularly during promotional events and conferences. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for young boys of the community. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Memorial Hospital.
Ethel was a dedicated lifelong member of the First Church of Christ Congregational of North Conway. There she was active with many ladies’ functions and as a volunteer helping the church-sponsored Youth Fellowship program for a large group of teenagers from our Valley.
Ethel and her husband, Ben, were avid hikers and longtime Appalachian Mountain Club members. They are among an elite group of dedicated hikers that have climbed all the 4,000-foot-plus-high mountains in New Hampshire. She and Ben actively climbed mountains until their eighties. Aviation was Ben’s lifelong hobby and Ethel enthusiastically joined him. She became a certified pilot and was always the chief navigator on their many flights together.
Ethel’s family includes son Glenn and his wife, Sonni Saunders, and daughter Terry Saunders Turcotte.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Ben; son Scott and his wife, Carol, and son-in-law Robert Turcotte; as well as three siblings, Ruth Douglass, Kenneth Head, and Martha Wade. She also has six grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson: Mark and his wife, Kelly Saunders, daughter Grace, and sons Jack and Henry; Christopher with wife Kathleen Saunders and daughter Abigail and her son, Wyatt; Kirk Saunders and daughter Sophie; Gregg and Kate Ellen Saunders and sons Ryan, Ben, and Will; Katherine Saunders with husband Samuel Biddle, daughter Emma, and son Sammy; and Heather Turcotte with husband Brian Briggs and daughters Sequoia and Seyge.
Visiting hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Furber & White Funeral Home, 2925 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
There will be a celebration of Ethel’s life on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 2521 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Church of Christ Congregational, PO Box 401, White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860; or North Conway Library, PO Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860.
