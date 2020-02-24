LACONIA — Esther “Beth” Esty, 57, of Laconia, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at the Lakes Region Hospital.
Beth was born on June 10, 1962, in Laconia, the daughter of Thomas and Ellen (Denman) Spooner.
Beth worked at Wendy’s.
When she wasn’t at work, she enjoyed listening to music, adoring animals and playing with her grandchildren. She had fun playing cards with her daughter, Hope, going on deep sea fishing trips with her best friend, Rita, and just hanging out with close friends and family.
Beth is survived by her sons, Joseph Spooner of Laconia and Ronald Bailey Jr. of Virginia; her daughter, Hope Spooner of Belmont; her brother, Thomas G. Spooner Jr. of Laconia; her sister, Judith Ann Sirles of Tilton; and her five grandchildren, Star, Natasha, Tyler, Evan, and Alexis.
She was predeceased by her parents.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Sympathy cards may be sent to Hope Spooner, PO Box 94, Lochmere NH 03252.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Beth’s name be made to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
