TEMPE, Arizona — Estelle A. Greenwood, 84, of East Southern Avenue in Tempe, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Bristol, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late Joseph and R. Estelle (Robert) Greenwood. She was a 1952 graduate of Bristol High School and earned a degree from Plymouth Teachers' College in 1956.
Estelle was an elementary school teacher for 35 years, primarily at the Elm Street School in Laconia, New Hampshire. She was well-respected by her colleagues and was greatly appreciated by students and parents. Estelle worked hard to provide those she taught with the tools necessary to successfully complete their middle and high school years. Estelle was down to earth and connected with others by drawing from her own experiences, knowledge and faith. She was also a recipient of the Laconia Teacher of the Year Award.
Estelle lived in Laconia most of her adult life before moving to Tempe in 2004. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S., as well as in Europe and Central America. She enjoyed dancing, riding her motorcycle, playing guitar, skiing at Gunstock Mountain, her pet dogs, Briquet and Pasha, and spending time with friends and relatives. Some of her favorite memories were of the summers she spent at the seacoast in Maine.
Estelle was a parishioner at the former Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Lakeport, and most recently the Resurrection Catholic Church in Tempe.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ritter of Kenner, Louisiana, as well many nieces and nephews.
Estelle was predeceased by her brothers, Joe Jr., Raymond, Charles, and Pierre.
A service was held and she was interred at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona.
