LACONIA — Erving Stephen Westcott, 92, passed away March 18, 2020, at Meredith Bay Colony, Meredith.
Erving was born in Marlborough on July 29, 1927, to the late Clarence and Charlotte (Belanga) Westcott, and was a resident of Laconia for 61 years.
Erving graduated from Bellows Falls (Vermont) High School in 1947 after serving as an Infantryman in the United States Marine Corps. He then graduated under the GI Bill from Wentworth Institute of Technology, and started his career at General Electric in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in 1951. He moved to Keene in 1955 where he started his 34-year career with the New England Telephone Company, as an engineer, retiring in 1989 from the Laconia District Office.
Erving married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Henderson, on Nov. 11, 1951, and together they raised four children.
Many enjoyable winters were spent in Winter Haven, Florida, during retirement.
Erving is survived by his daughter, Barbara, and her husband, William Crawford, of Laconia; three sons, David of Hallandale Beach, Florida, Kevin and his wife, Mary, of Swanzey, and Jeffrey of Newmarket; seven grandchildren, Lyndsay, Kate and her husband, Kris, Megan and her husband, Craig, Shari, Michael and his fiancé, Casey, Erin, and Caitlin; and four great-grandchildren, Connor, Carly, Bradyn, and Livia.
In addition to his wife and parents, Erving was predeceased by a sister, Lena Baldic, and three brothers, Craig, Bayard, and Edward Westcott.
There will be a private burial on May 3 at the Walpole Cemetery in Walpole.
The family suggests that donations may be made in Erving’s memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road, No. 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view online memorials, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.