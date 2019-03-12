LACONIA — Ervin “Erv” Robert Leavitt, 98, of Lincoln Street, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home, with his loving wife, Judy, by his side.
Erv was born on May 14, 1920, in Manchester, the son of the late Clarence and Maude (Sparkes) Leavitt.
Erv proudly served his country on the USS Blackhawk during World War II in the United States Navy.
Erv worked as a pharmacist throughout New Hampshire for 60-plus years, including AT the Laconia Clinic and Scott's Pharmacy.
Erv enjoyed spending time with his family at their cottage on Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee.
Erv is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Judy (Clifford) Leavitt; two sons, Robert Leavitt and Edward Sturgeon Jr. and his wife, Paige; a daughter, Jeanne Zorick, and husband Steve; seven grandchildren, Todd, Randy, Daniel, Kelly, Kristen, Shaela, and John; a brother, David Leavitt, and his wife, Lori; a sister, Irene Nelson; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Erv was predeceased by a sister, Doris Stuckert, and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Leavitt.
There will be no Calling Hours.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Erv’s name to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.
Erv will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
