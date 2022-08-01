Ernest Duncan, 80

BRISTOL — Ernest Ridgway Duncan, 80, was tragically killed while attempting to remove an obstruction on the roadway on I-93 on July 27, 2022. He was born in Boston, the only child of Ernest Watt Duncan and Phyllis M.B. Ridgway, who died during his infancy. Ernie was raised by his grandparents, James and Frances Duncan, as well as by his father and mother, Ernest and Margaret Clay Duncan, in Woburn, MA. In 1959, at the age of 16, Ernie graduated from Woburn High School, and then went on to higher educational pursuits at Lowell Technical Institute, Wentworth Technical Institute and Harvard.

Ernie began his professional career at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. He moved on to Cambridge Electron Accelerator, a Harvard and MIT collaboration. After funding cuts, he was hired by Richard “Wink” Tapply to run a new program entitled “Crafts-Reation” which provided enrichment activities to senior citizens in 16 communities throughout New Hampshire, including Bristol, where Ernie raised his family and lived out his remaining years.

