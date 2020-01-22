ALEXANDRIA — Ernest Ned Grout, fondly known to family and friends as “Ernie”, 61, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital on Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by family members.
Ernie was born to William O. and Edith S. Grout, Feb. 26, 1958, in Saugus, Massachusetts. He graduated from Saugus High School in 1976 and shortly thereafter moved to Alexandria, where he helped his parents build their log cabin on the shores of Newfound Lake. He married Marion “Clinka” Corneau in 1989 and they lived, worked, and played happily together until his passing.
He also leaves to cherish his memory sisters Mabel (Vin) Jackson and Catherine (Ed) Barber; stepson Melvin (Mitzy) Corneau; and stepdaughter Pamela Sargent. Ernie will also be remembered and missed by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Jr. and Stephen Grout.
Ernie could always be relied on by his family, co-workers, customers, and friends. He worked at R.P. Williams & Sons lumber company in Bristol for 27 years as the yard supervisor. Ernie always had a big smile and a gregarious laugh at the ready and left a lasting impression on those he met. Local builders fondly recall Ernie being a can-do resource for them and working hard to make sure they received the correct materials, on time, even on short notice under difficult circumstances.
Ernie loved to play billiards and to host “pool nights” at his home for family and friends. He also loved country and rock & roll music played LOUD! Ernie was known for his culinary skill at the BBQ grill and brought many smiles to those who watched him work and taste what he cooked. He was an avid snowmobiler and fisherman. He spent countless winter days and nights enjoying ice fishing on Newfound Lake with his family and friends. Often, Ernie could be found fishing alongside his father right in front of the cabin they built together.
Ernie and his wife, “Clinka”, always referred to themselves as a team. They worked tirelessly together, side by side, for years, purchasing local properties in need of rehabilitation. They would perform most of the necessary repairs and improvements themselves and then make them available for rent. Ernie prided himself in leaving things in better repair than he found them. Over the years, Ernie’s family, friends, and acquaintances benefited frequently from his strong work ethic, quality workmanship, and willingness to help others.
A celebration of Ernie’s life is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Alexandria Town Hall.
Memorial donations may be made to the Payson Cancer Center and Concord Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff and providers of these organizations for their extraordinary care and compassion during Ernie’s illness.
