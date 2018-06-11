FRANKLIN — Ernest Leon Hackett, 87, of Mountain Ridge Center, and formerly Walker Street, Laconia, died on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Ernest was born on March 10, 1931, in Plymouth, the son of Andrew and Maude (Ladd) Hackett. He served in the National Guard.
Ernest was a machinist for more than 50 years. He worked for Scott & Williams and New Hampshire Ball Bearings.
Ernest was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and motorcycle riding. He was a talented craftsman.
Survivors include two sons, Glenn E. Hackett of Statesville, North Carolina, and Gary A. Hackett of Malden, Massachusetts; a daughter, Sharon L. Harper and her husband Henry F. Harper of Laconia; eight grandchildren, Kylee Dionne, Kristy Harper-Cartier, Raymond Buell, John Hackett, Emma Hackett, Sean Hackett, Matthew Hackett and Macie Hackett; four great-grandchildren, Kendora Harper-Cartier, Alexis Dionne, Kennidee Cartier and Madelyn Dionne; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Beverly (Towle) Hackett; and his siblings Lewis Ladd, Arthur Hackett, Ralph Hackett, Floyd Hackett, Dorothy Niles, Elinor Patton and Marie Bennett.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, June 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be held in the Exeter Cemetery, Exeter, at a later date.
The Hackett Family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Ridge Center and the Lakes Region General Hospital for their caring and compassionate care.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Mountain Ridge Center, 7 Baldwin St., Franklin NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
