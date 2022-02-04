DANBURY — Erma I. Lovering, 88, of Danbury, passed on February 2, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1933, daughter of Jess and Jennie (Cate) Dicey.
Erma loved baking, visiting with friends and family, and enjoyed her newfound friendship with Brenda Aiken (her fudge) and Bonnie Emery. Before age and health prevented her from standing you could find her in the kitchen baking or walking around the yard. Erma worked for Freudenberg NOK, Acme Staple and Hill Needle Factory.
She was predeceased by her parents; her three brothers, Carl, Clyde (Sam) and Ralph (Pick); and her sister, Lois. She leaves behind her sister Audrey; her nine children, Mark Phelps (Debbie), Nancy Hayward (Edward), Charles Phelps (Judy), Lillis Dimond (Robin), Timothy Sturtevant (Marcelo Rossa), Ann Cormier and her partner Jack, Brenda Seibel (Phil), Thomas Sturtevant (Berni), Juanita (Jim Sawicki); 14 grandchildren;17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
At Erma’s request there will be no funeral services or viewing.
Dupuis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
