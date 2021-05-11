GILFORD — Eric A. Niskala, 50, of Old Lakeshore Road, passed away at his home after a long illness, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, with his wife and son by his side.
Eric was born on July 7, 1970, in Laconia, the son of Arthur and Carol (Kolapakka) Niskala.
He lived in Gilford most of his life and graduated from Gilford High School. He was a stone mason by trade and built a beautiful stone wall for his parents at their home. Eric loved being outside, as he was a hunter and fisherman all of his life, and spent a lot of time enjoying the outdoors with his dad.
Eric is survived by his beloved wife, Lyn (Archambault) Niskala of Gilford; his two children whom he loved dearly, Matthew Niskala, Gilford, and Micaela Niskala, Gilford; his parents, Arthur and Carol Niskala, Gilford; his sister-in-law, Carrie Jayne Niskala, Milford; his nephews, Asa and Cooper Niskala of Milford; his in-laws, Jane and Kenneth Archambault of Pittsfield; his stepdaughter, Kattie Archambault and her fiance DJ Green, of Chichester; his step-granddaughter, Kayliegh Green, Chichester; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on his wife's side of the family. Eric was predeceased by his brother, Larry A. Niskala.
Eric's family would like to thank the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse and Hospice Association of Meredith, NH.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Eric's name be made to any Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting House of your choosing, or to the Lake's Region Mental Health Center, Attn: Development Office, 40 Beacon Street East, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.