FRANKLIN — Emma Luciene (Sirard) Young, 86, a lifetime resident of Franklin, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Concord Hospice House after a long illness.
Emma was born in Franklin on May 19, 1933, the daughter of the late Joseph and Melina (LaPlante) Sirard.
She was homemaker and spent as much time with her family as she could.
Emma was a devout Christian and finally faith became sight when appearing before her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Calvary Independent Baptist Church in Tilton.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Dorothy LaRoche; and two brothers, Luciene Pevine and Leo Pevine.
Her family includes her husband of 52 years, James Edward Young Sr. of Franklin; her daughters, Brenda Clark of Tucson, Arizona, Alaine Shane of Falls Church, Virginia, and Shirley Wentzel of Laconia; her sons, Richard Burns of Northfield, Emil LaRoche of Chesapeake, Virginia, and James E. Young Jr. of Northfield; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul R. Sirard of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, June 21, at 9 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 128 School St., Tilton.
Donations in memory of Emma may be made to either the Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 128 School St. Tilton, NH 03276, or to the CRVNA Hospice House, Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
