FRANKLIN — Mrs. Emma Jane Groleau, 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019, at Mountain Ridge Center from end stage COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
Emma was born in Amsterdam, New York, on Jan. 22, 1939. She was the daughter of Simon and Elizabeth DeYoung (Grovenberg).
She grew up and was educated in Alton. She attended school in Belmont for a short time.
Emma worked as a certified nurse’s assistant most of her life. She found her line of work to be fulfilling, as she loved taking care of people.
She loved music and animals. In her free time, she enjoyed coloring and found it very relaxing. She was a selfless person and had a big heart. She always did her best for her family. She never complained about her COPD; she always said, “there are people out there worse off than me.”
Emma was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Paul J. Groleau, in August 2014; and her sister, Justine M. Whitney in November 2003.
Family members include her only child and caregiver, her daughter, Nancy Jane Groleau of Franklin; her twin brother, S. Joseph DeYoung of Topsham, Maine; and nieces and nephews.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Mountain Ridge Center for the wonderful care Emma received.
A committal service took place on Dec. 17, 2019, at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery.
Phaneuf Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
