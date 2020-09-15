Emma G. Gosselin, 99

SANBORNTON — Emma Grace Gosselin, 99, of Lower Bay Road, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Emma was born on May 15, 1921, in Franklin, NH, the daughter of the late Fred Paige Ridlon and Esther Maud (Rayno) Ridlon.
Emma was proud to be a housewife and took care of her home and family for many years. She was also a babysitter and made children and baby quilts for the company Baby Threads. She was a member of Extension Group in Sanbornton, a secretary of Huntoon Sheet Metal, a volunteer at the Sanbornton Fire Department and had an elected job in town for the Sanbornton Checklist.
Emma is survived by her sons, Robert Huntoon, Stanley Huntoon and his wife Alice, and Ronald Huntoon and his wife Jane; her grandchildren, Brent Huntoon, Melonie Huntoon, Laura Huntoon, Charlie Huntoon, Dan Otis, Kathryn Otis and Kelly Otis; and her great-grandchildren, Kayliegh, Violet, Drake, Corbin, Ben, Dakota, Sam, Peter, Josh and Korra. In addition to her parents, Emma was predeceased by her brothers, Roger, Wesley and Stanley Ridlon, and her sister, Madeline Laundry.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care given by the Hospice and Comfort Keepers and all they have done for Emma and her family during her illness.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling Hours will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Union Cemetery, 24-246 Woodman Rd., Sanbornton, NH, 03269.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Emma's name be made to the Central NH VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
