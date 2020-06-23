NORTHFIELD — Emily Louise Vandell, 81, formerly of Northfield, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on June 13, 2020.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on Aug. 14, 1938 the daughter of the late Charles Green and Ethel (Donaghy) Green and was raised in Northfield. She was employed for 20 years at Freudenberg NOK in Northfield retiring in 2006.
Emily enjoyed her family and trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.
Family members include her children, Cheryl Vandell of Franklin, Ronald Vandell, Jr. of Northfield, William Vandell of Franklin, and Thomas Vandell of Northfield, 3 grandchildren, Ray Vandell and wife Brianna, Sean Vandell, and Erika Vandell, 5 great grandchildren, her sisters, Charlene Bryson of Franklin, Donna Hutchins and husband Ray of Rumney, and Joyce Partridge and husband Fred of Northfield, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Cora Brown and Kay Brooks.
A graveside service will be held at Park Cemetery in Tilton on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 am.
Donations in memory of Emily may be made to the Edna McKenna Fund (for patient activities at Merrimack County Nursing Home), 325 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting with the arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
