NORTH HAMPTON — Emilio A. “Tony” Casella, 93, of North Hampton, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Partridge House in Hampton, with his loving wife at his side.
He was born in Syracuse, New York, on Nov. 23, 1925, a son of the late Ralph and Caroline (Condi) Casella.
Tony graduated from Traip Academy in Kittery, Maine, with the Class of 1943. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Army, Company 1, 331st Infantry Regiment, with military police detachment in the European Theater, Rhineland and Ardennes. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
After the war, he was employed as an inspector at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring in 1981 with 37 years of service. He made his home year-round in North Hampton over the past three years after wintering in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Davenport, Floriga for over 37 years.
He was known as Mr. Fix-it and always had a project in progress. He also enjoyed gardening.
He shared 38 years of marriage with his wife, Shirley A. (Renaud) Casella.
In addition to his wife, he leaves five children, Michael Casella and wife Denise of Watertown, Massachusetts, Jill Ferguson and husband John of Gilford, Linda Graves and husband Jay and Patricia Watson and husband Robert, all of Greenland, and Robert O’Leary Jr. and wife Laura of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Lynn Martel.
He was predeceased by siblings Ralph Casella Jr. and Eleanor Flaherty and his daughter, Toni Jean Leonard.
There will be a private graveside service at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Tony’s memorial website and to sign his tribute wall.
