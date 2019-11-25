LACONIA — Elsie Jamieson Burbank, 91, finished her dance with life on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the St. Francis Nursing Home, where she lived since May 2017.
Elsie was born in Littleton on January 30, 1928, to Theophile and Bertha Bolduc who emigrated from Canada a few years prior. Elsie was the last surviving of her five siblings, a fact that gave her both gratitude for her longevity and sadness for the experience of those losses.
Elsie was a resident of Laconia since 1958, enjoying more than 60 years of constant involvement with the Congregational Church, where she served on the Diaconate, was superintendent of the Sunday School program, chaired the annual Rummage Sale, and many other positions that allowed her to share her deep faith and love of others.
Additionally, Elsie loved volunteering for St. Vincent de Paul, the Girl Scouts and other local organizations, as well as being on the advisory board of the Salvation Army.
But what gave Elsie her greatest joy was her many friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Burbank, to whom she was married for more than 42 years. She loved their annual trips to the Maine coast, playing cards and sitting by their fireplace with him as she sewed. She is also survived by her three children: daughter Susan Kelly and husband Conrad of Littleton, and their adult children, Michael and Jennifer; daughter Becky Guyer and husband Bo of Sanbornton, and their adult daughter, Jamie, of New York City; and son Scott Jamieson and wife, Linda, who recently moved back to Laconia, and their adult son, Parker, of Denver, Colorado. Also held closely and deeply loved by her are her children through marriage to John: Karen Adams and husband Link, and their adult children, Semra, Kayla and Lincoln; Lisa Huckins and husband David, along with their adult children, Brian, Julie, Jacquelyn, and Emily; and Alison Conyea and her husband, Pete, and their adult daughter, Kathryn.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia, with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall.
In her memory, the family welcomes contributions to the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia NH 03246; or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 6123, Lakeport NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view the online memorial, go to: www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
