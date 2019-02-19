BRISTOL — Elsie J. "Mom” Day, 87, of North Main Street, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home, after a period of declining health.
She was born in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of Michael and Anna Maria (Peters) Tedesco. She grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, moving to Whitefield, New Hampshire, in 1947. The Day family moved to Bristol in 1969.
Elsie was the wife of the late Robert E. Day and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was known for her support of family and community. She attended every athletic event a family member participated in and cheered on each of her family and every other team member as if they were her own. She was known as “Mom” Day to every team member. She was active in the Bears Booster Club and the Road Runners.
She loved to take rides with the top down in her convertible, as well as hitching a ride on the motorcycles of family and friends. She was very proud of her handiwork and crafts, such as knitting, crocheting, sewing, and leatherwork.
She is survived by five daughters, Bobbie “Lynn” Colburn of Laconia, Denise A. Drake of Bristol, Karen L. Day-Covert of Alexandria, Patti J. Page of Northfield, and Vicki E. Moore of Plymouth; a son, Maurice G. Day II of Thornton; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Diane K. Day.
There will be no services at this time. A graveside service will take place in the spring at Park Cemetery, Whitefield, where she will be interred with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center (TTCC), 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
