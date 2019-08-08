MEREDITH — Elmer A. Sperry III, 93, beloved husband for 65 years to Alice DeKlyn Sperry, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at at home, with family by his side.
Elmer was born on Aug. 22, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Elmer Jr. and Helen Duffy Sperry.
At 17, Elmer joined the U.S. Navy and served on a submarine in the Pacific Theater until the end of World War II. After the war, he completed high school and graduated from Columbia University.
Elmer was both an electrical and chemical engineer. He designed electro-chemical water quality measurement devices for Beckman Instruments in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, until retiring in 1985. He was the holder of nine U.S. patents and he designed instrumentation used on the Apollo 11 mission spacecraft, power plants and nuclear submarines.
He was a private pilot for many years, an avid reader, a photographer, a poet, a fisherman, a furniture-builder, home improver, plumber, electrician, a regular skier and golfer through his mid-80s, a man of high energy and constant activity. He could build or fix anything and was quite knowledgeable and opinionated on a multitude of subjects. He was rather risk-averse.
Elmer lived for many years in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, where he and Alice raised their family. Thirty-one years ago, he moved to Meredith.
Extremely devoted to his four children and seven grandchildren, he enjoyed helping his family learn, succeed and grow.
In addition to his wife, Alice, he is survived by his four children and their spouses, Elmer IV and his wife, Monica Edgerton-Sperry, Lucy and her husband, Nabil N. El-Hage, Edward and his wife, Kim Sperry, and Helen Sperry and her husband, Maurizio Zineddu. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nelson Elhage, Beatrice El-Hage, Justin Sperry, Taylor Sperry and his wife, Kathleen Rossi Sperry, Clelia Zineddu and her husband, Patrick Bergamo, Lidia Zineddu, and Stefano Zineddu. He will be greatly missed.
There was a private family gathering on Saturday, Aug. 3, in remembrance and to celebrate his life.
