BELMONT — Ellen V. Auger Bernard, 77, a resident of Belmont, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, due to complications from dementia.
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Norman J. Bernard, and her brother-in-law, Robert Bernard.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kim Schnurbush; her sister, Marilyn Bernard; her nieces, Diane Chick, Nancy Bernard, Laurie Whitney, and Kristie Bernard; and her great-nephews, Nathan Bernard, Daniel Whitney, and Matthew Whitney.
Ellen graduated from Lynn English High School and spent many years working for the Essex Trust and Bank in Massachusetts. She also spent several years working for Velcro, U.S.A. in New Hampshire.
After retiring, she lived in both Florida and New Hampshire.
Ellen was a gourmet cook, enjoyed socializing with her friends and family, had a keen love for dogs, and had a wonderful sense of humor that could light up any room.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Riverside Rest Home, Unit 5, 276 County Farm Road, Dover, New Hampshire 03820, in both Ellen and her dog Amber’s memory. The family extends the deepest of gratitude to the Unit 5 staff of Riverside Rest Home. Without them, Ellen’s final days would not have been so comfortable and pain-free, and for that, we will always be eternally grateful.
You will be sadly missed, Ellen. May your soul rest in peace.
Private services will be held.
