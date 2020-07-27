ENOREE, S.C. — Ellen Roberts Rollins, 88, of 651 Ball Park Road, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Smith Phayer Hospice House in Landrum, S.C.
She was born May 18, 1932, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late William Ferdinand and Hazel Weeks Roberts and was the widow of Clarence Martin “Chuck” Rollins. Mrs. Rollins was a homemaker and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Enoree where she was also a member of the Women’s Missionary Union and the Gladys Farmer Sunday School Class. She was a 1950 graduate of Laconia High School, Laconia, New Hampshire.
Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Shirley of Rio Vista, California, and Janet Bergheiser of Enoree; one son, David Rollins of Piedmont; two sisters, Lulu Sears of Gilford, NH, and Jane Percy of Laconia, NH; one brother, William Roberts of Pittsfield, NH; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is being planned at a later date at Old Riverside Cemetery in Alton, New Hampshire, under the direction of Peaslee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Enoree, 1150 Parker Road, Enoree, SC 29335.
