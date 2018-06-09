LACONIA — Ellen Laudia Isabelle Morin, 79, formerly of Gilford, died peacefully on Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Ellen was born on July 15, 1938, in Brattleboro, Vermont, the third child of the late Oscar and Lucinda (St. Jacques) Isabelle. The family moved to Laconia when Ellen was 3 and she enjoyed the remainder of her life here.
Ellen was a Girl Scout Leader and camp leader, a member of the National Plumbing Association and a chairman of the National Scholarship Committee.
Ellen worked many years at the family business, “Isabelle’s Red Shanty” on Court Street; and also as a dental assistant to Dr. Mooney for many years.
Ellen married Ed Morin and they settled in Gilford. She loved the ocean and spent many summer vacations at their place in Maine. She also enjoyed playing golf at Oak Hill Golf Course and snowmobiling.
Ellen is survived by three sisters, Doris Hamel, Rachel Downs, and Louise Weeks; two brothers, Oscar Isabelle Jr. and William Isabelle; and four nieces and 15 nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Edward William Morin, and two nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the calling hours, also at the church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1269 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
