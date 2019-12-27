PIERMONT — Ellen M. Simpson, 91, died peacefully on Dec. 21, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Ellen was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 9, 1928, the youngest child of Horace and Mariana (Odlin) Morse.
She grew up in Medford, Massachusetts, and graduated from Medford High School in 1946.
She married her teenage sweetheart, William “Bill” M. Simpson, on Aug. 9, 1946, and, after living in Manchester and Littleton, they bought their farm in Piermont in 1950 and together raised their two daughters, Karen and Julie.
Ellen worked as long-distance telephone operator, telling us she once placed a call from Bethlehem to Hollywood for actress Bette Davis.
She worked several summers as a chambermaid at the Lake Tarleton Club and Resort in Piermont.
Her last job, where she worked for more than 20 years, was as a clerk in the Medical Records Department at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover.
She was a member of The Watch ’Em Pop Club for young mothers that cemented some lifelong friendships.
She loved the music and movies of the ’40s, playing cards, and board games, and was an avid Red Sox fan.
Her grandmother, Addie Morse, taught Ellen to play the piano and she loved to accompany her family and friends for extended sing-alongs.
Hospitality was a big part of Bill and Ellen’s life, asking family, friends, and sometimes total strangers in for a meal or a cup of coffee. (They weren’t strangers for long.)
Ellen was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Bill Simpson, on Aug. 20, 2015; her brother, Lt. Col. Herbert E. Morse, on June 28, 1995; and her parents. (Her mother died when Ellen was 10 years old, which left a scar that time never healed.)
She is survived by her daughter, Karen F. Simpson, and daughter-in-law Brenda Strong of Laconia; her daughter, Julie Simpson Lamarre, and son-in-law Bruce Lamarre of Piermont; her granddaughter, Karen Lamarre Gansz, and husband Christopher Gansz of Warren; her granddaughter, Gail Lamarre Bachus, husband Jason Bachus, and great-grandchildren Nathan Bachus and Xander, Liam, and Mackenzie Pearl of Piermont; her grandson, Timothy Lamarre, wife Hannah Marsh Lamarre, and great-grandchildren Isabelle and Tristen Lamarre of Piermont; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ellen was a caring mother, grandmother, friend, and confidant. She will be greatly missed.
At Ellen’s request, there will be a celebration of life at Ladd Street Cemetery in Haverhill, followed by a time of fellowship and reminiscing at the family home at 536 Route 10 in Piermont, on May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Ellen would be wonderful, but she would have loved to know that instead you would hug your family and friends and tell them you love them and maybe even invite a total stranger in for a cup of coffee.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
