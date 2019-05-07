NORTHFIELD — Ellen Louise (Sheehan) Vachon, 71, a lifelong resident of Tilton/Northfield, passed away peacefully, with her family beside her, on May 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Ellen was born on Sept. 27, 1947, the daughter of John E. Sheehan and Shirley C. Daigneau. Ellen was a dedicated wife and mother to her three children.
Ellen enjoyed the simple things in life, mostly her family. Her favorite things to do were gardening, cooking, camping with family and friends, and tanning at Hampton Beach. Ellen was always there for her family. To her husband and children, she was their rock. She was the “glue” that kept them all together. She will be missed dearly but leaves behind a legacy and an example to follow.
She leaves her husband of 53 years, Alan Vachon, of Northfield; her son, Christopher Vachon, and wife Jennifer, of Barrington; her daughter, Kathleen Henault, and husband Kenneth, of Hampton Beach; and her son, Jason Vachon, and wife Breane, of Gilmanton. Ellen’s eight grandchildren were most dear to her heart. She leaves Andrew and Sarah Henault, Jack, Elise, Nathan, and Delaney Vachon, Peyton Vachon and Hannah (Vachon) Goodrich and her husband, Noah. Ellen also leaves behind four sisters, Janice, Mary, Melanie and Kathleen; two brothers, Michael and Jonathan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, John, mother Shirley, and brother Patrick Sheehan.
Calling hours will be on Monday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.), Tilton.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Chestnut Street, Tilton.
Burial will be at a later date.
Those wishing, and are able, may make a memorial donation (noting Ellen Vachon) to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road, No. 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
