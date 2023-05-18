Ellen K. Flatley

Ellen K. Flatley

ASHLAND — Ellen K. Flatley passed away unexpectedly on May 10. Ellen was born in Richmond, Indiana, daughter of Bernadine (Reis) Flatley and Richard Flatley. She grew up attending St. Andrew’s Catholic School through eighth grade, Test Junior High School for ninth grade, and Richmond High School for her high school years. To pursue her interest in the medical field, she attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in respiratory therapy.

The Lakes Region became her home after getting married. She had many interests, but she focused primarily on animals. She maintained an equine boarding facility in Gilmanton and spent time riding and driving her own horses as well as loving and caring for cats and dogs.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.