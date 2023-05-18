ASHLAND — Ellen K. Flatley passed away unexpectedly on May 10. Ellen was born in Richmond, Indiana, daughter of Bernadine (Reis) Flatley and Richard Flatley. She grew up attending St. Andrew’s Catholic School through eighth grade, Test Junior High School for ninth grade, and Richmond High School for her high school years. To pursue her interest in the medical field, she attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in respiratory therapy.
The Lakes Region became her home after getting married. She had many interests, but she focused primarily on animals. She maintained an equine boarding facility in Gilmanton and spent time riding and driving her own horses as well as loving and caring for cats and dogs.
She began a new career in the pharmaceutical industry in 1989 and remained in the field for 20 years. She had positions in marketing as well as sales management.
She moved to Ashland in 1996, establishing Winterberry Farm with the love of her life, Dan Golden. She and Dan enjoyed riding their horses in the area. She was also involved in breeding a few foals for herself, carriage driving and trail riding. She enjoyed taking her certified therapy dog Buster to nursing visits. She also was involved in dog agility training with her dog Bailey.
Ellen was the beloved mother of two sons, Craig Wolff of Yarmouth, Maine, and Kyle Wolff of Swampscott, Massachusetts; she was the proud mother-in-law of Craig’s wife Sara and Kyle’s wife Jackie. And the true joys of her life were her grandsons, Conor and Bobby, sons of Craig and Sara; and Graeme and Teddy, sons of Kyle and Jackie. She also leaves behind many friends in the Ashland area and throughout the Lakes Region.
Per Ellen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours nor funeral services. She will be cremated and her final resting place will be with Dan at Green Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer.
