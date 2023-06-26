TILTON — Ellen Jean “Jeannie” (Arnott) Pecknold, 82, passed away on Friday, June 23.
Jeannie was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Vancouver, British Columbia, the daughter of the late Jack and Ellen (Rosebud) Arnott.
Jeannie married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Pecknold, and the young couple moved to Lansing, Michigan, while Wayne attended Michigan State University and then to the Boston area while Wayne earned his PhD at MIT. Jeannie and Wayne raised their three children, Kristen Gardiner (Ray Himmer) of Gilford, Rand Pecknold "Nikki", of Southport, Connecticut, and Brett DeLacey of Bedford in Winchester, Massachusetts, Chester, Derry, and Bedford.
Jeannie worked as a secretary, legal secretary and office manager, well into her 70s. She was a loyal and conscientious employee, but her pride and joy was her family. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren, and was especially excited to see her son’s hockey team, the Quinnipiac Bobcats, win the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Hockey National Championship this April.
There was something special about Jeannie. She had a bubbly personality and had a way of becoming friends with all she met. Her laughter was infectious and her smile could light up a room. She was an amazing wife, mother, nana, friend and neighbor and she will be sorely missed by all. Memories of time spent at Cultus Lake, British Columbia, with her extended Canadian family and at Governor’s Pond in Raymond, with family friends the Jessimans and the Goodmans, will be forever cherished.
Over the past decade, Jeannie spent most of her time at her cottage on Winnisquam. This was a special place to make memories with her beloved grandchildren — Roy and Ben Gardiner, Tate, Cecelia, Georgia and Rex Pecknold and Cassie, Avery and JT DeLacey.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, she leaves behind her sister-in-law, Marilyn Arnott, of Surrey, BC; and brother-in-law, Lynn (Sandra) Pecknold of Port Alberni, BC. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Doug Arnott, sister-in-law, Patricia Arnott, and son-in-law, Daniel Gardiner.
For those who wish, donations may be made in her honor to the Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street Concord, NH 03301 or the Gilford Community Church and Community Center Memorial Fund, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 11 a.m., at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
