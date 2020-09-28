LACONIA — Ellen Anne (Tilton) Dodier, 88, the wife of the late Leo J. Dodier and the daughter of the late Mary and Howard Tilton passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lakes Region General Hospital.
She was born in Montague, MA, on August 18, 1932, and later lived in Winchendon, MA, for many years.
Ellen attended school in Winchendon, MA, until the 9th grade, and then attended Our Lady of the Mountains Academy in Gorham, NH, from 10th grades 10-12, and graduated in 1950. She spent one year as a nurse’s aide at Winchendon Hospital and went to Salem Hospital School of Nursing in Salem, MA. She graduated in 1954. She moved to Laconia in 1969 and then to Sanbornton, NH, in 1971. She worked in Laconia at Lakes Region General Hospital, retiring after 25 ½ years.
She enjoyed being with her family and friends on Lake Winnisquam, where she resided for over 40 years. Some of her favorite things to do were to be in the garden and watching the birds on the feeders. She would always mention seeing cardinals and hummingbirds, as those were her favorite to watch. Her passion was growing tomatoes to have fresh tomato sandwiches all season long. She loved spending time cooking her famous chocolate walnut fudge, apple pies, cream puffs, and lemon meringue pies. Many of her grandkids would wake up to the smell of fresh crepes on the frying pan. "Grammie" always had a bowl of candy up-for-grabs for anyone who visited. Her favorite New England sports team was the Boston Red Sox, and she would always watch them anytime she could.
Ellen leaves behind two sons and three daughters: Leo Dodier Jr. from Kailua-Kona, HI; Catherine Cobb from Hollywood, FL; Cynthia McGinley from Laconia, NH; Patricia Lizotte from Ctr. Barnstead, NH, and Steven Dodier from Santa Fe, NM.
Ellen’s only surviving sibling is Carol Hentnik from Sebring, FL. She has many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association for the excellent care and compassion they showed Ellen and her family.
No services will be held. Ellen’s ashes will be spread at the location she desired with her husband. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made towards your local Humane Society as she loved her beloved golden retriever, Rusty.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
