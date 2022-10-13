DANBURY — Ella L. Braley, 71, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Wilfred and Verna (Morse) Bocash. She grew up in Grafton, later moving to Franklin and Bristol, before settling in Danbury. She married Henry Shinn and was a stay-at-home mother until her children went off to school. Ella worked for many years as a machine operator and in assembly at the Calley & Currier crutch factory in New Hampton and later as a crossing guard for the Town of Bristol.
Ella enjoyed growing flowers and gardening and then canning her produce at the end of the summer. Animals were important to her as well and she took care of many over the years. Family was the most important part of her life and she was surrounded by them right to the end.
Family members include a son, Elton Shinn of Franklin; two daughters, Janet Hazelton of Hill and Sharon Shinn of Bristol; eight grandchildren, Olivia DuBois, Ian Shinn, Isobel Shinn, Ethan Shinn, Lavender Shinn, Liam Shinn, Jonathan Hazelton, Laura Hazelton; four great-grandchildren, Ciara, Cloie, and Josh Atwood Jr. and Landon Hazelton, Shavanni Hazelton; two brothers, David Bocash of Enfield and Francis Bocash of Lebanon; two sisters, Martha Routhier of Somersworth and Joann Routhier of Lempster; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Don Shinn; a sister, Donna Bonnier and her significant other, Jeffrey Richardson.
Services — A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Lane, Grafton.
