Ella L. Braley, 71

Ella L. Braley, 71

DANBURY — Ella L. Braley, 71, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Wilfred and Verna (Morse) Bocash. She grew up in Grafton, later moving to Franklin and Bristol, before settling in Danbury. She married Henry Shinn and was a stay-at-home mother until her children went off to school. Ella worked for many years as a machine operator and in assembly at the Calley & Currier crutch factory in New Hampton and later as a crossing guard for the Town of Bristol.

Ella enjoyed growing flowers and gardening and then canning her produce at the end of the summer. Animals were important to her as well and she took care of many over the years. Family was the most important part of her life and she was surrounded by them right to the end.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.