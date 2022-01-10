Elizabeth R. Lyden, 79

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Formerly of Bristol, Elizabeth R. “Betty” Lyden, 79, died Monday, December 13, 2021 after a period of declining health. She was born in North Reading, MA one of three children of George and Barbara (Parker) Conway. Her youth was spent in Massachusetts. After marrying Robert Lyden, they moved to Bristol, NH where he took a job at IPC. Betty worked as a childcare provider from her home. They raised two children and were foster parent for others.
Betty was extremely active in the community. Supporting her children in their endeavors, Betty served as President of the Bristol Elementary School PTO, a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader, and Sunday School teacher at the Bristol Baptist Church. Betty was a former member and Past President of the Bristol Lioness Club.
Betty was very crafty and could be counted on to assist with many projects and fundraiser wherever she was. Many people were benefactors of some treasure knitted or made with much love.
After Robert’s retirement, they moved to Virginia and back to Bristol, and have spent the last 13 years in Raynham, always relocating to be near their children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Robert Lyden of Raynham, MA; daughter, Sandra Jewell, her sons Ian & Owen Jewell of Raynham, MA; son, Joe Lyden, his wife Diane and daughters, Morgyn & Paige Lyden of Raleigh, NC; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Elaine Massey and brother Richard Conway.
A graveside service will be held on May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Assn, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org/donate/.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
