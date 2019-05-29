LACONIA — Elizabeth Millar Howard died peacefully at home on Thursday, 23 May, 2019, surrounded by her music, poetry, books and family.
She was born on 4 April 1921 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of James and Annie Rafferty Millar. Her siblings, all deceased, included Grace, James, William, John and Ruth Millar. Her father emigrated from Northern Ireland in 1906. She made two trips to Killyleagh, County Down, to visit her father’s family and homestead.
The Millar family moved from Chicopee, Massachusetts, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and eventually to Plymouth, New Hampshire. “Betty” as she was affectionately known loved reading, studying, nature and being with her friends.
She graduated with a teaching degree from Plymouth Normal School (Plymouth State University) in 1942. Her first assignment was in Haverhill, where she taught French and English.
She met her husband, Ellis Woodruff Howard, in Piermont, in 1945. They were married on 22 June 1946.
Betty and Ellis lived in Littleton from 1946 until 1966. Their four children — Elizabeth, David and (twins) Peter and James — were born there.
Betty was asked to create a library at the Mildred Lakeway Elementary School. She began collecting books in a closet and eventually was given a classroom, which she transformed into an enchanting and comforting place for children. She excelled as a librarian because of her love for literature and encouraged children to read what appealed to them, as long as they read.
In 1966, the family moved to Lebanon, where Betty was the librarian for the Lebanon School District. Ellis retired from the New England Power Company in 1988 and they moved to Laconia in 1998.
Betty, whose faith was her guiding light, was always involved in the Congregational Church, singing in the choir and serving on various committees. She dedicated herself to her husband and children. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, music, and having friends join her for tea in her elegant and peaceful home. One was greeted at the door with a gracious and loving smile and welcomed into a room with candles, fresh flowers and beautiful linens.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, son David and her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Howard, and sons Peter and his wife, Janice, and Jim and his wife, Ann. Betty loved her three grandchildren, Paul Howard and his wife, Kelly, Sarah Caputo and her husband, Matt, and Stephen Howard. She has one great-granddaughter, Lydie Caputo. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Millar, and several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, 8 June, at 3 p.m. in the Laconia Congregational Church, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia. The Rev. Neil Wilson, senior pastor of the church, will officiate, accompanied by the Rev. Paula B. Gile, associate pastor. There will be a reception following the service.
Contributions may be made to the Dorcas Fund, c/o Laconia Congregational Church, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
There will be a private burial at the South Lawn Cemetery in Piermont.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
