LACONIA — Elizabeth “Libby” G. Chase, 91, of County Drive, died on July 19, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Libby was born on Oct. 29, 1928, in Sandwich, to the late Richard and Sylvia (Burnham) Gray.
She started her career at Scott and Williams in Laconia and eventually went to work for General Electric, both in New York and Massachusetts, where she worked until retirement.
Libby is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Vittum, and step-children Joseph Chase, Jeffrey Chase, and Edith McCormack. Siblings include Helen Smalz, Marilyn Gray, Mary Tutt, William Gray, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Joseph R. Chase, she was predeceased by her sisters, Alice Hewitt and Edith Dumais, as well as a brother, Richard Gray.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St.,Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
