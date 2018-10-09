MEREDITH — Elizabeth J. Morrison, 73, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, after a short period of failing health.
Elizabeth was born in Savannah, Georgia, May 10, 1945, to Eustice and Beatrice Slater.
Elizabeth was most recently employed with the Mill Falls resort as a hostess/greeter. This she enjoyed very much, as it enabled her to meet a diverse number of people from all over the U.S. and the world. She made her home in Meredith.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Morrison of Sanbornton; her son, Nate Morrison, and his wife and daughter; her daughter, Alicia Giguere, and husband Paul of Weare; and her son, Zachary Morrison, of Meredith.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her daughter, Bettina, and husband Zane G. Morrison.
There will be no calling hours, per family wishes. A private graveside ceremony is scheduled for a later date.
Plans for a celebration of life for friends and extended family will be announced at a later date.
Anyone wishing to donate in memory of Elizabeth is asked to do so to any of their local animal shelters or food assistance programs in her name.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Elizabeth’s online book of memories, visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.