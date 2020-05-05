MAINE — Elizabeth “Betty” Kimball Howard, 95, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at Tall Pines in Belfast, Maine.
Born in Malden, Massachusetts, June 30, 1924, the daughter of Parker S. and Alice Armstrong Kimball, she spent many summers as a youth in Moultonborough at Camp Bonheur, a summer residential youth camp owned and operated by her mother. Moultonborough became a second home for Betty’s family throughout the years as her parents became full-time residents, operating the Country Fare Inn and the Midway Cottages on Braun Bay.
Betty attended Bates College, and earned her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education from the University of Maine.
She married John C. Howard in 1945 and following his military stationing, lived 52 years in Orrington, Maine, where they raised five children. She was active as a Scout leader, Welcome Wagon representative, and church leader; and enjoyed music, theater and sports both as a participant and spectator.
Mrs. Howard committed 25 years of her professional life to the children of Orrington, teaching school at several levels and specializing as a reading consultant. From 1984 to 2003, she worked alongside her husband, John, as a volunteer for Baxter State Park. The Howards supported the rangers and administrative staff, made repairs and provided back-up for guest workers including Volunteers for Peace.
Mrs. Howard is survived by four children: John Alan Howard (Melanie), Dr. Peter Howard (Catherine), Deborah F. Howard (Thomas Girard) and Thomas A. Howard (Christine "DeeDee"). She leaves five grandchildren, Jennifer Howard Cannon (Scott), Matthew Howard (Sarah), Joshua Howard (Nicole), Frances Barrows (Christopher) and Kurt Casey (Skipper). Her great-grandchildren include David C. Howard, Nathan J. Howard and Rachel. E. Howard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carol Kimball Young; a son, David Kimball Howard; and her husband, John C. Howard.
There will be no visitation or service at this time.
Arrangements are being managed by Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast, Maine. A more complete celebration of Betty Howard's life may be found on their website at ripostafh.com
