LACONIA — Elizabeth “Betty” (Sweeney) Hawko, 79, of Ledgeview Drive, passed away at the Taylor Home Community on Sept. 17, 2019.
Betty was born on Nov. 15, 1939, in Somerville, Massachusetts, the daughter of Charles B. and Gertrude (Cantwell) Sweeney. She grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts, and graduated from Emmanuel College.
She was employed as a second-grade teacher in Long Island, New York, and Waltham, Massachusetts, before meeting and marrying the love of her life.
Betty and Dick began their married life in Hanson, Massachusetts, before moving to New Hampshire. She lived in New Hampshire for the past 45 years, residing in Londonderry, Meredith, and Laconia.
Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard J. Hawko.
Elizabeth is survived by her six children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to Teresa Olsen and her husband, Patrick, and their two children, Colin, and Ellie; Deborah Turgeon, her husband, Lance, and their three children, Ethan, Rebecca, and Malia; Susan Connolly and her husband, Joseph, and their three children, Abby, Josh, and Anna; Kevin Hawko, and his wife, Nicola, and their three children, Emma, Katie, and Brendan; Christine Engelsen and her husband, Clark, and their six sons, Michael, Matthew and his wife, Nicole, and their son, Teddy, Brian and his wife, Kateri, David and his fiancée, Clara, Daniel, and Sean; Mary Beth Godbout and her two sons, Ben and his fiancée, Sarah, and Peter. She also leaves her brother, Charles B. Sweeney Jr. of Sun Lakes, Arizona; and several nephews, nieces, and sisters-in-law.
Betty was a quiet and reserved woman who placed God and family first. She raised six children with pride and joy and was, in her own words, “chief cook and bottle-washer.” She shared her love of reading with her children and grandchildren. Betty traveled with her family on many family vacations and loved exploring the history of our country on those vacations. She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, and reading. She was a homemaker, preschool teacher, and served in several volunteer positions in the local schools, and as a Girl Scout troop leader while raising her family. Additionally, she served as a religious education director and teacher, and as a Eucharistic Minister at the parishes which she attended. Betty was most recently a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia and St. Charles Borromeo in Meredith.
There will be a calling hour on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, located at 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 30 Church St., Laconia, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Burial will follow in the family lot in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
A Reception will follow the burial at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246; all are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central NH VNA and Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of the arrangements.
