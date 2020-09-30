BERNE, Ind. — Elizabeth H. King, 103, of Berne, Indiana, was welcomed to her eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. She was born on July 17, 1917, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert A. Hentz and the late Elizabeth (Jones) Hentz. Betty was united in marriage to William “Bill” W. King Jr. on October 12, 1940, in Newtown, Pennsylvania, and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2011.
She was a faithful member of Cross Community Church in Berne, Indiana, and also a member of Antoine Rivarre Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty was a Justice of the Peace and a court administrator in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Betty and Bill retired in Pennsylvania moving to Naples, Maine, then Palm Harbor, Florida, then Center Harbor, New Hampshire, before moving to Berne, Indiana, in 2002. She loved all animals.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Carol Luther of Berne, Indiana; daughter, Sandra Ball (Doug) Haas of Laconia, New Hampshire; daughter-in-law, Judy King of Chichester, New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Chris (Maureen) Norton, Ken (Carla) Norton, Kristin (Dan) Charrette; and six great-grandchildren, Emmy, Brendan, Will, and Maggie Norton, and Brady and Jacob Charrette.
She was preceded in death by a son, William W. King III; grandson, Brian King; granddaughter, Elizabeth Haas; two sons-in-law, Pastor Randy Luther and Bryan Ball; brother, Robert Hentz Jr.; and two sisters, Dorothy Phillips and Anne Louise Hentz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Cross Community Church in Berne, Indiana, with Pastor Chris Kruchkow officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Preferred memorials can be given to Swiss Village Samaritan Fund or ASPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.