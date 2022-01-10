PLYMOUTH — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elizabeth H. Batchelder of Plymouth, NH. She died peacefully on January 4, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. Born on September 30, 1933, she was the daughter of Marian and Lhoyd Hayward of Montpelier, VT. She graduated salutatorian from Montpelier High School in 1951, and later that year, she arrived in Plymouth, NH to attend Plymouth Teacher’s College (now Plymouth State University). Upon graduation in 1955, she accepted a second-grade teaching position in Meredith, NH, where she taught for one year.
While at college, Betty worked as a server at the Waterville Inn at Snow’s Mountain. Between shifts, she would often take a few runs. On one such day, she shared a T-bar with a local attorney, William Batchelder (Bill). They married in 1955 and together raised six children.
After moving to Undercliff Farm in the early 70s, Betty and Bill immersed their family in farm life, growing fruits and vegetables, raising livestock, keeping bees, maple sugaring, haying, etc. Betty also enjoyed spinning, dyeing, and knitting wool from her sheep and in the winter enjoyed cross-country skiing around the property.
After Bill’s retirement in 1995, she and Bill enjoyed traveling together. Destinations included Italy, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, as well as several visits to the UK.
Throughout her adult life, Betty was very involved in her community. Early on, she was active in Plymouth’s Parks and Recreation, Girl Scouts, Church of the Holy Spirit and Second Comings Thrift Store. In later years, she was involved with Habitat for Humanity and the Philanthropic Educational Organization, but what she was most passionate about was the Plymouth Historical Society and the Young Ladies Library Association.
Betty valued her friendships, and she and Bill had many, as evidenced by the hundreds of homemade Christmas cards they sent each year. For decades, these cards came from a block print Betty carved to catalogue that year’s theme on the farm. While she never dedicated the time to perfecting any of her artistic skills, she possessed great talent. She felt fortunate to have had Karl Drerup as one of her art professors.
Amazingly, Betty stayed connected throughout the years with her high school and college classmates. More recently, she and her college roommate, Maryann Lacasse, became pen pals. In October of last year, she attended her 70th High School reunion and greatly enjoyed catching up with her Montpelier crowd.
Most important to Betty was spending time with family. Bill was the love of her life, and she adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She delighted in following their evolving interests, achievements, and ambitions. She is survived by her children: Anne Dow (John) of Rumney; Mary Baldwin (Gunnar) of Plymouth; Susan Batchelder (Joel Page) of Montpelier, VT; Robert (Kimberly) of Sandpoint, ID; and David (Bridget Laird) of Seeley Lake, MT; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and her sister-in-law, Cindy Hayward of Chelmsford, MA.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Batchelder, who passed away in May, 2019; her son, Stephen (Karlene), who died in a Naval accident in January, 1987; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Richard Lynch; and her brother, Dwight Hayward.
A celebration of Betty’s life is planned for early summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Plymouth Historical Society, PO Box 603, Plymouth, NH 03264, or the Pease Public Library (YLLA), 1 Russell Street, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.