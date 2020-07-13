BRISTOL — Elizabeth Ann (Rice) Tewksbury, a native of Bristol, NH, passed away at her daughter’s home on July 12, 2020, after a long period of failing health, surrounded by love and affection from family and friends. “Bet” was born December 8, 1935, the third child of Wallace and Blanche (Gage) Rice. She was a devoted wife to Roscoe for over 50 years until his death in 2008. She was also predeceased by her children Steven and Ann in October 2019. She is survived by her daughter Myrna and sons-in-law Skip Jenness and George Hatch and daughter in law Colleen Tewksbury; her “little sister” Janet Burtt. She was affectionately known as “Bambi” to seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Aunt Bett was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews who always enjoyed her stories and songs with her bawdy sense of humor in life.
Graveside Services will be held at Homeland Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. With the current health regulations in place, attendees are expected to wear masks an observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol is assisting with arrangements.
