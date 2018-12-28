LACONIA — Elinor Mae Croner, 90, of Blueberry Lane, died on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Elinor was born on Feb. 7, 1928, in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Frank and Doris (Bumpus) Enos.
Elinor is survived by her two sons, Joseph Barker and his wife, Christine, and Skip Barker; two daughters, Darlene River and Cheryl Fullarton and her husband, James; 11 grandchildren, David Miles and his wife, Liah, Michael Miles, Sean Miles and his partner, Mel, Eugene Rivers, Kristina Cleveland and her husband, Robert, Christopher McGuire, Jenifer Apgar and her husband, William, Celina Steele, James Fullarton and his wife, Karen, Jenny Fullarton, and Damien Gullage; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased her daughters, Doris Anne Miles and Kristina Marie Barker; sister Doris Sherman; and brother Frank Enos.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, Dec. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 51 Hillcrest Drive, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Elinor’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.