LACONIA — Eleanor "Ellie" Woodman Merrill, 91, formerly of Sheridan Street, died Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.
Ellie was born May 27, 1926, in Laconia, daughter of the late Carl M. and Vera M. (Muzzey) Smith. She spent 33 dedicated years at the Belknap County Sherriff's Office. Ellie started her career in law enforcement during World War II as a fingerprint expert for the FBI in Washington, DC. She later began working in the sheriff's department in 1955. She became the first full time female deputy sheriff for the state in 1965 and made her own uniforms as a result. Ellie retired from Belknap County as a lieutenant in 1988.
Ellie was the secretary treasure of the New Hampshire Sheriffs Association from 1968-1975. She was also selected by BPW for woman of the year in 1979. Ellie was a member if the New Hampshire Association of Retired Law Enforcement.
Ellie enjoyed making people laugh and had a passion for reading.
Ellie will be remembered for her warm heart and beautiful smile and was a wonderful friend to all who knew her.
Ellie is survived by her son, Bruce Merrill and his wife, Nancy of Laconia; her daughter, Linnie Page and her husband, Steve of Center Sandwich; three grandchildren, Candice O'Clair of Drums, Pennsylvania, Hillary Behnke of Riverside, California, and Zachary Merrill of Moodus, Connecticut, and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 63 years, John H. Merrill Jr.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the family lot at Bayside Cemetery on Union Avenue in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center activity fund, 406 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
