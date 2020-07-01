Eleanor Swain, 76, widow of the late Harold Swain of Gilford and Laconia, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, at Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge, MA.
Eleanor graduated from the University of New Hampshire and enjoyed a full and rewarding career of teaching at the Somersworth Elementary School, retiring to the Lakes Region where she and Harold loved spending summers on Lake Winnipesaukee.
She leaves countless friends at Lake Shore Park, the Taylor Community and in the many organizations in which she was active.
She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she has touched. Her kind heart and beautiful smile will never be forgotten.
Per Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.