Eleanor M. Willette, 90

EPSOM — It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Eleanor M. (Smith) Willette, 90, of Epsom, NH, after a courageous battle with Alzheimers and cancer. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by love and family.
Eleanor was born June 4, 1931, to Bernard and Vera (Boulieau) Smith in Franklin, NH. From the moment she graced this earth with her presence and until her passing, she filled the world with so much love, joy, and happiness!
Eleanor grew up at the Daniel Webster Home for Children, where she proudly raised 26 young boys, until she met the love of her life, Clarence. They were inseparable from that moment on... bringing eight beautiful children into the world. She went on to work for Motown Records in Arizona, until she eventually came back to her "other love" — New Hampshire. She worked at IPC until her retirement.
She was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children, raising them to go on and accomplish great things in life. Family always came first, a value she strived to instill in all those around her. She helped raise her grandchildren Erika and Christopher Willette, a feat she was most proud of. Eleanor was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth, and our family was blessed to have her for as long as we did. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Willette; daughter, Cathy E. Willette; sister, Barbara M. Perry; brothers, Bernard "Red" Smith and Robert "Bob" Smith.
She leaves behind her children, Joann Avery (Palm Desert, CA), Barbara Boynton and husband Bob (Parsonsfield, ME), Linda Courville and husband Brian (E Falmouth, MA), Laura Arsenault (Laconia, NH), Butch Willette and wife Rhonda (SE Bolivia, NC), Bruce Willette and wife Holly (Northwood, NH), Mark Willette and wife Marcia (Seagrove, NC); 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
It would be wrong to say that Eleanor lost her battle because she had never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always smiling, positive and determined. When anyone else would have broke, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looked like. One of her favorite sayings was, "Give it to God," which is exactly what she did. Her relationship with the Lord was always of the utmost importance to her.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Beacon Hospice out of Portland, ME, and Pastor Philip Wood of Kezar Falls Assembly of God, for taking such wonderful care of our beloved Eleanor. Your love and care in her final time on earth really brought us all great joy!
A private burial will be held by the family in the spring.
