LACONIA — Eleanor 'Ellie' Mary Hanson (Hathaway) Kennard, 85, of Sunrise Towers, Laconia, NH, died Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Ellie was born in 1935, in Wolfeboro, NH, the daughter of Carl and Sarah (Nutter) Hanson.
Ellie attended schools in Tilton, NH, graduating from Northfield High School in 1953, and then she attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA. Ellie managed the former Fabric Outlet in Tilton and later was a window treatment specialist at Decorative Interiors in Laconia, retiring in 1984 to devote full time to her sewing and alterations business, which she then retired from in 2007.
Music was a very important part of Ellie's life. She was a member of several choirs since the age of five. As time went on she became the choir director for the Tilton-Northfield United Methodist Church for 22 years, retiring in 1980, then joining the Congregational Church of Laconia in 1981. She was unable to join the choir in the Laconia Church due to soloist commitments throughout the state. She enjoyed being a soloist with several Jazz ensembles throughout New Hampshire.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband of 39 years in their RV, mainly around New England, but especially to the ocean in Maine.
Ellie is survived by her loving husband, Delano Q. Kennard; a son, Mark E. Hathaway; her grandson, Tyler Hathaway; and her granddaughter, Miranda McMaster (Hathaway). In addition to her parents, Ellie is predeceased by her brother Leslie Hanson; her son, Paul D. Hathaway; and a grandson, Nathan Hathaway, who had lost his life in a tragic accident a few weeks ago.
Burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH, at a later date with no services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
