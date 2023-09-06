Eleanor Hayward, 100 

LACONIA — Eleanor (Dinsmoor) Hayward, 100, died at the Belknap County Nursing Home on Sunday, Sept. 3, two weeks shy of her 101st birthday.
Eleanor was born in Laconia on Sept. 18, 1922, to Harold and Lenora Dinsmoor.
She graduated in the class of 1940 from Laconia High School. Following graduation she worked in Laconia as a secretary at Pierson, Wallace, and Williams for a year. In 1941, Eleanor went to work at People’s National Bank in Laconia in the proof department. While skiing that year, she met the love of her life Willard "Bill" Hayward. They married after WWII in 1946. She continued working at the bank until the birth of her first child, Ann, in 1947, then Alan in 1948 and Janis in 1949.
In 1954, she returned to work. In 1964, she was promoted to assistant cashier and assistant trust officer at People’s National Bank, where she oversaw buying and selling of securities. By 1974, she changed jobs. Eleanor joined the law firm of Normandin, Cheney and O’Neil as a probate paralegal for 10 years.
Upon her retirement, she and Bill spent 20 years wintering in Saddlebag Lake Resort in Lake Wales, Florida. Eleanor loved to play golf. She and Bill were active members of the Laconia Country Club and Indian Lakes Golf Club. She also was a member of the NH Women’s Golf Association.
In the 1980s, Eleanor became interested in genealogy. She traced both the Hayward and Dinsmoor sides of the family and discovered links to Ethan Allen of the Green Mountain Boys, as well as passengers on the Mayflower. With her interest came membership into the Genealogical Society and Mayflower Society.
Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter, Ann Walden Richmond in 1993; her loving husband Bill in 2012, to whom she was married to for 66 years; and her parents.
Survivors include her son, Alynn Hayward of New Mexico; daughter, Janis Curtis of Laconia; grandchildren, Bill Walden and his partner Cinde of Connecticut, Ben Walden and spouse Elfriede of Maine, Aaron Hayward and his spouse Kathleen of Laconia, Kristen Nazer and her spouse Corey of Gilford, Tim Curtis and his spouse Jackie of New Jersey, Rob Curtis and his spouse Katie of New Hampshire; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Burial will be held on Thursday, Septe.14, at 3 p.m., at Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH 03246.
For those that wish, the family suggests making a donation to the Community Wellness Center, 22 Strafford St., #2, Laconia, NH 03246.
The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Belknap County Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love they showered on Eleanor during her residency.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.