LACONIA — Eleanor (Bean) Goddard passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Eleanor was born on March 9, 1927, in Laconia, the daughter of Castleton and Dorothy (Simpson) Bean. She was the widow of Lyonel “Ted” Goddard, who died in 2000.
Eleanor lived in Center Harbor as a child before moving to Laconia. She graduated from Laconia High School, Class of 1945, and then went to Washington, D.C., with her future sister-in-law, “Bev” Goddard, to work in personnel for the Navy Department. She worked for many years at Laconia Needle Manufacturing and other employers, as well as the State of New Hampshire.
Eleanor lived for her family and friends. She loved babies and children, and was kind and generous. Spring was her favorite season for the flowers and the cardinals.
She was predeceased by her sons, Wayne and Steven, and two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Bean.
Survivors include her son, Shawn; her sister, Eileen Hamilton of West Covina, California; her grandchildren, Jennifer Gagne and husband Ron of Tilton, Kristin LeFlem and husband Brandon and their children, Beckett and Briar, of Reading, Massachusetts, Morgan Goddard of Newmarket, and John Silvestri and his wife, Debbie, and their sons, Johnny and Zachary, of Wallingford, Connecticut; her great-grandchildren, Chantel and husband Joshua Messer and their son, Benjamin, of Belmont, and Hillory Gagne and her daughter, Madisyn, of Tilton; and her daughter-in-law, Deborah Goddard, of Newmarket.
Burial will be in the spring at Union Cemetery in Laconia.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
