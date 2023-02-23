Eleanor G. Wyatt, 85

LACONIA — Eleanor Grace (Dore) Wyatt, 85, a longtime resident of Laconia, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord following a long illness. She was born in Alton on Feb. 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Guy and Marjorie (Webber) Dore.
Eleanor was known as being a “workaholic,” spending endless hours running her cleaning business in Laconia, Wyatt’s Cleaning Services. She would clean any size office or entire office buildings.
When she wasn’t working, which wasn’t very often, she enjoyed spending time with family and playing cards. She loved to collect elephants, working with ceramics, and being outdoors in the summer, including visiting Boothbay Harbor with her husband.
Eleanor was a member of the United Methodist Church in Laconia.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her two brothers, Herbert and Guy Stanley Dore.
Her family includes her husband of 63 years, Winfred Otis Wyatt of Laconia; her three sons, Steven Wyatt of Laconia, James Wyatt and his wife Lisa of Franklin and Thomas Wyatt and his partner, Michael Murphy of Bristol; Her grandchildren, Jessica Wyatt and her significant other Brett Mele of Laconia, Jennifer Wyatt of Laconia, Paige Hargis and her husband Pete of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Katlyn Wyatt and her fiancé Parker Hansen of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and also by her six great-grandchildren.
According to Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Wyatt’s Family Restaurant in Franklin. Burial will be held in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations in memory of Eleanor, may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246.
