Eleanor G. Wyatt, 85

LACONIA — Eleanor Grace (Dore) Wyatt, 85, a longtime resident of Laconia, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord following a long illness. She was born in Alton on Feb. 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Guy and Marjorie (Webber) Dore.

Eleanor was known as being a “workaholic,” spending endless hours running her cleaning business in Laconia, Wyatt’s Cleaning Services. She would clean any size office or entire office buildings.

